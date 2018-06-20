Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi to play teenager dancer in Gone Kesh, upcoming film based on alopecia

Actress Shweta Tripathi, known for her roles in Masaan and Haramkhor,will be playing a 15-year-old aspiring dancer in Gone Kesh, touted to be India's first ever film based on alopecia, a disorder where the immune system attacks the hair follicles resulting in hair loss from the scalp.

Shweta will be playing a middle-class girl who wants to fulfil her dreams to become a dancer but is diagnosed with alopecia.

The film will be directed by debutante Qasim Khallow, the first ever Tibetan Muslim to work in Bollywood. Khallow has previously worked as a camera person on films like Fan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Kill Dil, Gunday, Aurangzeb, Ek Tha Tiger, Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Chamku.

The film is set in the backdrop of a small town Siliguri, in West Bengal and will explore the different human emotions, pain, loneliness, fear, humour, courage and ignorance in a lighthearted manner.

"Gone Kesh is an extremely special film to me. I had given my consent after reading just the synopsis. I choose films when they strike a chord with me and this one did and how!" said the Harramkhor actress. She further stated that movies made on social issues and not so well-known medical conditions always create an awareness in society, according to bollywood.com

The makers of the film are looking forward to release the film by October.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 14:12 PM