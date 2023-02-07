MM Keeravaani got global recognition after the unparalleled success of his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The song got bigger after winning several international awards including a Golden Award and further bagging a nomination at this year’s Academy Awards. As per latest reports, the music composer is all set to give a performance at the Oscars ceremony slated to take place on 12 March in Los Angeles. There is no doubt that he will be performing his award-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ live at the event. Notably, the song recently entered the Oscars race and bagged a nomination in the ‘Best Original Song’ category.

While the entire RRR team including director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan will grace the main event, the music composer will also join them and will further perform on the prestigious stage.

Keeping in view the condition that nominees of the ‘Best Song’ category cannot perform on the stage, Keeravaani will therefore sing live. This was also done earlier by AR Rahman when he was nominated in 2008 for his song ‘Jai Ho’ from the film Slumdog Millionaire.

‘Naatu Naatu is like my son’: MM Keeravaani

Earlier, after his song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ bagged an Oscar nomination, the music composer while speaking to Deadline noted that the song is like his son whom “he created himself, watched it on the screen, and now is seeing it going places”.

“It feels great. My feelings about the Oscars are the best because it involves the dreams of many artists from all over the world. It is no joke as it takes a great deal of effort and credibility. That’s why it is the Oscars and we respect and value it very much. I’m very proud to be nominated for the first time from South Asia in this music category. I’m thrilled,” he said.

Further expressing gratitude to all the people who were a part of this song, Keeravaani stated, “Earlier, he was an infant in my cradle and he has grown up and is now going places and bagging a good name for me. I am a proud father and am grateful for this brainchild.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.