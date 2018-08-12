Gold: Famous landmarks across India to turn golden to commemorate India's 1948 Olympic victory

To mark 70 years since India's first Olympic win in hockey as a free nation, the makers of Gold will turn few landmarks like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Statue Circle in Jaipur, PVR Plaza Connaught Place in New Delhi, Prinsep Ghat in Kolkata and JK Temple in Kanpur and Magarpatta city in Pune, golden.

Akshay Kumar, who plays the Indian hockey team's manager Tapan Das, took to Twitter to make this announcement.

Tomorrow is the day, 70 years ago India won it's first Gold medal as a free nation! I take immense pride in sharing, in this honour, landmark locations across India will be turning Gold tomorrow 7 pm onwards. Join us and unite for India's first Gold. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold pic.twitter.com/nxjDHgyK5k — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 11, 2018

A part of the tweet says, "We are proud to announce that major cities across India will unite in honour of our nation's greatest day in sporting history. It was this game that gave the nation its first Olympic gold medal. Hockey in India has not just been a sport, but also a bloodline of which our ancestors have grown up and thrived upon.” The Reema Kagti directorial venture was shot across the UK and India. Apart from Kumar, Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. Gold will release in cinemas on 15 August.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 13:00 PM