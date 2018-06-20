You are here:

Gold Awards 2018: Jennifer Winget, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Vivek Dahiya bag top honours

The Gold Awards 2018 were held in Mumbai on Monday and saw a bevy of television celebrities grace the red carpet. Among the big winners of the night were actors Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Vivian D'Sena, reports Bollywoodlife.com.

Winget bagged the Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in the hit TV show Bepannaah. She later thanked her team of writers, producers and camera crew for making the win possible. Vivian DSena took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Karishma Tanna, who will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, was given the Fittest Actor award. She looked ultra-stylish in a snazzy pant-suit. Shoaib Ibrahim and Vivek Dahiya shared the award for Fittest Actor (Male).

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan won the Style Icon award for her experimental dressing sense.

Mouni Roy, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, took home the Rising Film Star award. Apart from Gold, she will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Main Marjawan shared the Best TV Show award. The Best Supporting Actor and Actress award also went to artists from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

