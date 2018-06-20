Gold Awards 2018: Jennifer Winget, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Vivek Dahiya bag top honours
The Gold Awards 2018 were held in Mumbai on Monday and saw a bevy of television celebrities grace the red carpet. Among the big winners of the night were actors Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Vivian D'Sena, reports Bollywoodlife.com.
Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one’s for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that atleast, I’m on the right path!
Winget bagged the Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in the hit TV show Bepannaah. She later thanked her team of writers, producers and camera crew for making the win possible. Vivian DSena took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Karishma Tanna, who will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, was given the Fittest Actor award. She looked ultra-stylish in a snazzy pant-suit. Shoaib Ibrahim and Vivek Dahiya shared the award for Fittest Actor (Male).
you are a gem... a perfect son... a humble human being and a perfect husband..... so happy to see this happiness on your face... on recieving your first award..and that too on your birthday!!!!! Wish You A Very Happy Birthday!!!! I will always pray for your growth and happiness... because I know u deserve every bit of it... and sky is the limit for you!!! I love you ❤️ #happybirthdayshoaib
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan won the Style Icon award for her experimental dressing sense.
Mouni Roy, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, took home the Rising Film Star award. Apart from Gold, she will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Main Marjawan shared the Best TV Show award. The Best Supporting Actor and Actress award also went to artists from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 14:18 PM