Go Goa Gone 2: Babaji Ki Booty will depict Saif Ali Khan fighting aliens; film to go on floors in 2019

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming project, a sequel of the 2013 zombie horror Go Goa Gone, will be helmed by director duo Raj and DK. Slightly ahead of its times, Go Goa Gone did not receive the best response at the box office but over the years, the film has garnered appreciation from various sectors for its unconventional, almost nutty and wacky style of humour.

Raj and DK have also felt that people have grown to love the film way more than they could have back in 2013. This gave them the perfect fodder for coming up with another sequel to Go Goa Gone and the script that they thought of involved aliens, reports DNA.

Titled, Go Goa Gone 2: Babaji Ki Booty, producer Dinesh Vijan confirms the details of the second part, saying, “It’s a really crazy fun script. Last time, we had zombies. This time, Saif and the gang will fight aliens."

The primary location for shooting will be in Manali and the film will go on the floors in the second quarter of 2019 since Manali will otherwise will be too cold to shoot in.

Vijan also added that the makers are thinking of adding two more characters to their narrative this time. Once the final draft for the script is finished, the process of casting will begin, said the producer.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 12:30 PM