Ghostbusters 2020: Bill Murray to reprise his role as Dr Peter Venkman in Jason Reitman directorial

Bill Murray will be returning as Dr Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters 2020. Veteran actor Dan Aykroyd has confirmed that Murray, another of his original Ghostbusters co-actors is set to come back for the new film. It is set to be directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan directed the first two hit movies.

"We've shot our part myself, Murray, Sigourney (Weaver) and Annie Potts and it was really exciting working on this new idea and new take on the story which Jason, who's a really incredible, fine filmmaker came up with," Aykroyd said on The Greg Hill Show.

The actor also said Jason Reitman had written "a beautiful, heartfelt script".

"... (The script) takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters," he added.

Aykroyd also revealed Ghostbusters 2020 will pay tributes to late franchise star Harold Ramis. It reunites Murray with previously-confirmed co-stars Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver among others.

New names joining the cast include Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

Murray, Aykroyd, Weaver, Hudson and Potts all previously had cameo roles in 2016's all-female Ghostbusters reboot, directed by Paul Feig.

Ghostbusters 2020 will not continue the story of the film, led by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, which has attracted some criticism from its cast.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 13:37:34 IST