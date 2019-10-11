Ghost trailer: Sanaya Irani, Shivam Bhaargava are haunted by supernatural entities in Vikram Bhatt's courtroom drama

The second trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s forthcoming horror film, Ghost, has been dropped. Starring Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava in the lead, the film is based on a newspaper article in which the British Court had allowed a matter involving spirits to be tried.

Ghost follows Shivam's Karan Khanna, a politician of Indian origin who resides in the United Kingdom, accused of killing his wife. He tells his lawyer Simran Singh (played by Sanaya Irani) the murder has been committed by a spirit, and that he should be tried in court.

The trailer begins with Simran encountering strange events inside her house. She keeps on getting visions of spooky spirits, but is unsure whether it is a figment of her imagination or if she has indeed been seeing ghosts.

Check out the trailer here

Speaking about his inspiration behind Ghost, Vikram Bhatt tells The Indian Express, "It is based on two incidents that happened in the US and the UK. In the US in 1981, there was a popular court case called ‘Devil made me do it’, where Johnson was accused of killing his landlord. But he said that he did not do it, and he was possessed by a spirit, who actually committed the murder. The court eventually rules out his explanation, but the incident received a lot of media attention and I saw it in a documentary series. Then there was a case of a UK couple refusing to pay rent for a haunted house, saying they’d been duped to stay in it. I found both the cases sensational, especially Johnson‘s case. I wondered, how does he prove his innocence when something is done by a supernatural power? It’s the whole legal system versus supernatural, which is something unique."

The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, and will hit the theatres on 18 October. It will clash with Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan, starring Saif Ali Khan.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 16:00:36 IST