Ghost: First poster of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film, starring Sanaya Irani, released

Vikram Bhatt, who has directed the Raaz series and 1920, has returned with another horror film titled Ghost. The film stars Sanaya Irani as a lawyer named Simran Singh. Irani has previously been a part of popular TV serials like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Rang Rasiya.

Here is the poster for Vikram's next, Ghost.

After #1920 and #Raaz, Vikram Bhatt is back with yet another spine-chiller... Titled #Ghost... A Vashu Bhagnani production... 18 Oct 2019 release. #GhostTheFilm poster: pic.twitter.com/Br6xTrWo1X — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2019

Vikram told Mumbai Mirror in January that the plot of Ghost is inspired by a newspaper article about a British court that allowed spirits to be tried for murder. "The article caught my eye because it threw up an interesting question: How does one prove the presence of spirits in a court of law? I know it is hard for most people to believe in the supernatural world, but I know from first hand experience that the realm exists for me and it is a reality," he said.

The director said that the film will revolve around a character named Karan Khanna (played by Shivam Bhargava), a politician of Indian origin in the UK, who has been accused of killing his wife. However, he tells his lawyer that the crime was not committed by him, but by a spirit. Vikram added that unlike his previous films that were set in desolate locations, this one has been shot in the city of London.

In 2018, he was seen in the web show Zindabaad, available on JioCinema app and VBontheWeb. The show was directed by Sidhant Sachdev. He has also written Aadat Diaries, starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover and directed by Bhushan Patel, according to Mirror.

Ghost is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and will release in cinemas on 18 October.

