The charismatic and talented actor Angad Bedi is all set to captivate audiences with his enchanting romantic performance in the upcoming film “Ghoomer.” Following his memorable portrayal in “Lust Stories 2,” Bedi will be seen in yet another love avatar, this time alongside the talented actress Saiyami Kher. The film, helmed by renowned director R Balki, is known for its ability to beautifully carve out heartfelt love stories.

“Ghoomer” promises to be a mesmerizing journey of love, emotions, and is a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson played by Saiyami. Audiences can expect an immersive cinematic experience as the film delves deep into the profound aspects of relationships and showcases the delicate nuances of human connection.

Angad Bedi, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, has quickly become a favorite among viewers for his ability to bring characters to life. His previous performances have received widespread acclaim, and his fans eagerly await his next project. With “Ghoomer,” Bedi is set to deliver yet another stellar performance that will leave a lasting impact on the audience.

A project with some of the nicest people I’ve met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I’ve played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzoUeskgDf — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 15, 2022

Joining Bedi on this romantic odyssey is the talented and charming actress Saiyami Kher. With her exceptional acting prowess and natural beauty, Kher has established herself as an actress to watch out for in the industry. Together, Bedi and Kher are poised to create on-screen magic that will leave viewers spellbound and deeply moved.

Director R Balki, known for his ability to craft compelling narratives, is set to bring his distinctive touch to “Ghoomer.” Having previously helmed critically acclaimed films, Balki’s vision and storytelling prowess have made him a sought-after filmmaker in the industry.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Ghoomer,” here’s the first look of Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher from the film. The captivating image showcases the chemistry between the duo two actors, hinting at the emotional depth that their characters will bring to the story. The look is a vibrant shot from a song shoot of the film and highlights the lead romantic pair of the film.

Speaking of it, Angad said, “Balki sir has a knack to tell human stories unlike any other filmmaker. He truly invests in writing in depth characters and characters which are in tune with real life. My character is paired with Saiyami and has an endearing love story in this story of the human spirit. I think Balki sir and his team have done a beautiful job of putting together a film that will surely touch the hearts of millions”.

