The first look of Saiyami Kher from Ghoomer is out now
The first look of Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan from their upcoming film 'Ghoomer' is out. Have a look.
Here’s the first look of Saiyami Kher from Ghoomer, a film in which she will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer alongside her Breathe: Into the shadows co-star, Abhishek Bachchan. The still features the actress with an intense expression, standing next to Abhishek Bachchan who plays the role of her coach in the film.
Interestingly, Saiyami has even played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra. The actress even made it to the national team selection, but she opted for the badminton state championships instead. Saiyami Kher is also a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming movie Sharmaji Ki Beti and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwary’s Faadu. While Ghoomer is being directed by R. Balki and also stars Shabana Azmi in a significant role.
