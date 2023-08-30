Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan says how Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan became part of Paa

R Balki’s sports drama film Ghoomer, with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher was a real treat to the eyes. Though this is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan had collaborated with R Balki. Both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan had collaborated earlier too for Paa.

According to a report published in Pink Villa, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how R Balki managed to get the entire Bachchan family involved in a film. He also went on to reveal all about Jaya Bachchan’s part in Paa, and how his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unknowingly became involved in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan in an interview with Filmfare said that R Balki has this ‘unique ability’ of managing to bring the entire Bachchan family for a film. “He somehow manages to get away with, or wangle his way, but he’s the only person who manages to get the entire Bachchan family involved in a film.” He further added how his mother Jaya Bachchan was involved in Paa. “I still remember the first film he made me a producer on, was Paa. My father and I were in that film, and suddenly the next thing I knew, my mother was doing the title. It’s possibly one of the sweetest titles. The credits are narrated by my mother. You must see it, it’s very charming.”

Balki and Bachchan began bonding with Balki’s directorial debut Cheeni Kum, a summer-winter love story where the 70-year-old chef fell in love with a 40-something beauty in London. Balki has a very special relation with Amitabh Bachchan. According to an interview with Balki published in Firstpost, Balki said it was love at first sight. “I don’t know why, but Mr B has to be in all my films in some capacity or the other. My friends joke that I first think of a role for Mr B and then write the rest of the film. Maybe that’s true. I am not denying it.”

Balki’s sense of fun is never far away from his creative juices. “Even Chup which people think to be a very dark and blood-soaked film is a very funny film at heart. Have I taken revenge on critics by making the serial killer go after critics? No, I am very fond of some critics and I take criticism seriously. In fact, one of them, Raja Sen, has co-written Chup. But yes, even you will agree that critics can be exceptionally mean at times. My first film Cheeni Kum was trashed by a very influential critic only because he had an axe to grind with Mr Bachchan.”