If we count his forthcoming film about a serial killer who kills film critics Chup: Revenge Of The Artiste, the very gifted R Balki has only made six films in fifteen years.

“I know that is an abysmal track record compared with the number of films many of my peers have made during the same time. But what can I do? I can’t help being slow. I don’t make films for the glamour or wealth. Those who are in this for fame or fortune are in the wrong profession. Filmmaking is about painstaking labour, about putting the images in your head on screen. It’s an intricate process.”

The one constant in Balki’s cinema is Amitabh Bachchan. He has been a part of all the six films Balki has directed including the latest Chup, and also English Vinglish which Balki produced for his wife the very talented Gauri Shinde.

Balki and Bachchan began bonding with Balki’s directorial debut Cheeni Kum, a summer-winter love story where the 70-year-old chef fell in love with a 40-something beauty in London.

Balki says it was love at first sight. “I don’t know why, but Mr B has to be in all my films in some capacity or the other. My friends joke that I first think of a role for Mr B and then write the rest of the film. Maybe that’s true. I am not denying it.”

Balki’s sense of fun is never far away from his creative juices. “Even Chup which people think to be a very dark and blood-soaked film is a very funny film at heart. Have I taken revenge on critics by making the serial killer go after critics? No, I am very fond of some critics and I take criticism seriously. In fact, one of them, Raja Sen, has co-written Chup. But yes, even you will agree that critics can be exceptionally mean at times. My first film Cheeni Kum was trashed by a very influential critic only because he had an axe to grind with Mr Bachchan.”

In Balki’s second film Balki cast Amitabh Bachchan as his own son Abhishek’s son. “Paa was a gamble. I could have easily fallen flat on my ambitious face. But hats off to the two Bachchans for reversing roles so beautifully. I am again working with Abhishek in my next film Ghoomer. It is a pleasure working with him. Abhishek’s dedication to his work is something he has inherited from his father.”

Incidentally, this would be the first time that Balki would have two directorial releases in just months. “That’s right. Ghoomer I am planning to release in March 2023. That’s only six months after Chup. Normally I take two to three years to ready a film. But I got a chance to write Chup and Ghoomer during the lockdown.”

About Mr Bachchan’s contribution to Chup Balki says, “Well firstly he has a cameo at a very crucial point in the plot. Mr B has also contributed music in Chup. That’s right. His own composition.”

How did this unprecedented occurrence transpire?

Over to Balki: “I invited Mr B to watch Chup. He was deeply moved and told me he couldn’t say anything right after the experience as he was too overwhelmed. Later he called me home to play a musical piece he had composed based on what he had seen in my film. Trust me, it was not only exquisite, it encapsulated the mood of the entire film. I have used Mr Bachchan’s musical piece with the end titles. I am very proud of it. This is the first time that Mr has composed music for a film officially.”

Just days ahead of release is Balki nervous about Chup? “I am very relaxed. Of course, the logistics of the release are keeping me awake. But as far as the film is concerned I’m not nervous at all. I’ve never said this to you before. But I feel I have done my best in Chup.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

