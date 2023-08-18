Language: Hindi

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur

Director: R Balki

The magic of Ghoomer is definitely going to touch the hearts of all. R Balki’s filmmaking has the power to make you feel all the emotions at the same time whether it is happiness or sadness. The performance of Saiyami Kher will steal your heart and will teach all that with perseverance you can achieve anything and everything in life even with just one hand. Ghoomer revolves around Anina, a young batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an accident.

The story goes this way, a night before making her debut in the Indian cricket team, Anina (Saiyami Kher) loses her right arm to an accident. The best thing about this movie is that it makes you believe in the unbelievable. And then again it doesn’t make you lose your concentration in the magic of the Ghoomer. R Balki has a unique style of his own and is a true master maker in making cinema with no bias on gender or ageism.

When you are in the hands of a good director, you are bound to see brilliant performances. Who would have thought that Saiyami Kher will give such a dedicated performance and as for Abhishek Bachchan, I would say it is his comeback film. Ghoomer is going to be a gamechanger for him. Slowly and steadily, Abhishek is learning the craft and we all hope that he doesn’t get lost in the maze of Ghoomer.

Shabana Azmi is known for her craft and here she plays the role of a grandma who is an expert in understanding cricket and takes true interest in her granddaughter’s performances. Her knowledge about rules and history of cricket is spot on. She knows it all like the back of her palm. Azmi is shown as a Roger Federer fan who believes in the Stoic philosophy of suppression of emotion. An expert in cricket appreciation, she without fail makes spinach, ginger, celery and lemon juice for her granddaughter which she believes will help her focus in her game.

Anina’s grandma truly believes that her granddaughter has the potential to make it big in the world of women’s cricket. Grandma is definitely not ready to settle down with anything mediocre for her granddaughter. She thinks if you can have a batsman who cannot bowl in a team, why is it that you cannot have a bowler who cannot bat.

Paddy (Abhishek Bachchan), Anina’s coach is a hard taskmaster and is unapologetically toxic when it comes to teaching bowling to a woman who has just lost her hand and has been a batsman. Paddy shares a very peculiar relationship with Anina and is verbally abusive too. And not just her student Anina, but to his house help too, he is rude and harsh. But he is the one who makes Anina believe that with just one hand, she can be a bowler for the Indian cricket team. It is he who teaches her to come out of self-pity and fight like a fighter.

Ghoomer teaches you to dream big and it is the faith in your dreams that will give it a start. So, believe in yourself first and those who have belief in you!

Rating: 3 and half out of 5