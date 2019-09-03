Ghibran on composing background score of Saaho, and how he came up with music that sounded 'futuristic'

For those who do not know, Ghibran was supposed to compose both songs and background score for Prabhas-starrer magnum opus action thriller Saaho.

“Four years back, we started Saaho as a Telugu film, and planned to dub it in Tamil. But post the phenomenal success of Baahubali series, investors wanted the film to be made with names which have pan-India appeal. If I’m an investor, I would have done the same so when director Sujeeth told me about this situation, I was fine with their decision and even suggested a few big names in the Bollywood," says the Vishwaroopam music composer, in an exclusive chat with Firstpost.

Ask him about the reason behind the exit of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ghibran says “I don’t know the exact reason. Even if I know the backstory, it would be unethical to share it to the world. But I can tell you how I came on board again for Saaho. After watching Raatchasan, Sujeeth and producers approached me as they felt that I can do justice in the re-recording department of the film. Again, I instantly took up the offer, considering the pan-India reach”.

“As a matter of fact, Sujeeth also wanted me to compose three songs for the film. I told him to screen the film to me so that it would be helpful to take a final call. After watching the film, I told Sujeeth that the scale is huge and as he has set an imaginary world with intense characters, I should do a lot of research work for the background score. In Hollywood, composers would take at least two years for such big-budget action films whereas I only got six months. If I start composing songs in multiple languages, I wouldn’t be able to give my best in the background score department. Understanding the larger good of the film, Sujeeth agreed," adds Ghibran, on why he wanted to compose only the background score of Saaho.

When asked the places where they recorded the score, Ghibran says that they recorded in almost all the important countries in the world. “A few days back, in a casual chat, told Sujeeth that we recorded in almost all the major countries in the world for Saaho, including Palestinian territories. As the film has been shot in various places like Europe, Croatia, and Abu Dhabi, we provided background score suiting the landscape of the scene. For example, for an action episode shot in France, we roped in a French singer. I also used creative live sounds, and later synthesised it. Creative sound recording team, which works for Hans Zimmer, joined us for Saaho. As Sujeeth set an imaginary world, basic instruments like piano and trumpet would not work so I decided to bring in new sounds for the film," says the composer.

Ghibran says that generally for the teaser and the trailer, filmmakers make sure to have music, editing, and sound design in sync with the visuals. “For Saaho, we tried to maintain sync throughout the film. In many action films, if there is a bomb blast or car crash, music would take a backseat and sound effects come into play. But we tried to use the sound effects, and deliver it in the music form. For example, in a lengthy action episode, I used the chopper sound as the background score. I musically used sounds of footsteps, lighter, and gun click for Saaho. Budapest symphony orchestra, and many talented musicians from different parts of the world, have worked in the film. I also composed three songs, which are used as the background score for action scenes," he says.

While everyone believes that Ghibran’s work in Raatchasan was ignored in the recently held award shows, the composer is not bothered much about the decision of the juries. “Nowadays, award functions have been organised, and delivered as an entertainment package. If I’m an award event producer, I would ensure the presence of celebrities who provide entertainment to the audiences so I wouldn’t say it’s unfair. I think audiences are also aware of these business aspects attached to award functions so I don’t think it too seriously. I think we all generalised award functions long back," says Ghibran.

Ghibran is also said to be the frontrunner to score music for Ajith’s next with director Vinoth. “As I said earlier, one person can’t make a final call in films. Yes, Vinoth and I share a good rapport but can’t comment anything now. If it happens, I will be super excited. Let’s see," signs off the talented composer.

