Boney Kapoor announces Ajith 60 on Twitter; H Vinoth likely to direct Tamil superstar's next film after Nerkonda Paarvai

Ahead of their first collaboration Nerkonda Paaravai, producer Boney Kapoor and South superstar Ajith are all set to reunite on a new project. Kapoor took to Twitter and shared the news regarding their second project.

The film is tentatively titled AK60 and will be produced along with Zee Studios. The tweet also suggests that the movie will be helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth and is slated to go on floor by the end of August.

Check out the announcement here

A big thank you to the entire unit of #NerkondaPaarvai for working towards August 8th release. Happy to announce our next AK60 with #AjithKumar #HVinoth and @ZeeStudios will start with Pooja end August 2019.@SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 29, 2019

Nerkonda Paaravai is an official remake of the 2016 critically-acclaimed Hindi film Pink. Ajith plays an ageing lawyer, who takes on the case of three women after they are sexually harassed by a group of men who come from an influential background. Ajit will be playing the part essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang in key roles. Tariang reprises her role from the Hindi original. Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh, Jeya Prakash, D Ramachandran, Dinesh P Nair, Kodhanda Raman, Kalpana Sri, Kumara Gurubharan, and Mai Pa Narayanan are also part of the cast. Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin will be seen in guest roles in the film.

In an interview with The Hindu, Balan spoke about working with Ajith, and the character she plays. "I couldn’t believe that the guy, who drives people mad, was standing in front of me with utmost simplicity. To be honest, I felt as though I was acting with his lookalike. He was that humble. When I spoke to him about the ‘Thala’ image and how different he was in person, he was shy," said Balan.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to release on 8 August.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 10:43:08 IST