RRR‘s Naatu Naatu song has set new parameters of success by winning a number of accolades, not just in India but on the global stage. The Oscar-winning song has impressed a large section of people across the world who have shown their fair share of high-spirited recreations to the now-popular dance number. Days after the South Korean embassy in India recreated its own version of Naatu Naatu, now the German embassy has joined the bandwagon and put out their own version of ‘Naatu Naatu‘ on a massive scale. Taking inspiration from Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok, Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, shared a video of himself and the embassy staff as they recreated the dance moves of Naatu Naatu in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

Taking to Twitter, the ambassador also added an interesting caption that reads, “Germans can’t dance? Me and my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks Korean Embassy India for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back Ram Charan and the RRR movie team! #embassychallange is open. Who’s next?”

Take a look:

As the video plays, it shows the area of Chandni Chowk, where a flash mob gathers to match steps to the food-tapping tune of the song.

The 2-minute 19-second video begins with a few glimpses of Chandni Chowk which is followed by Ackermann taking a stroll on the street wearing a blue kurta. It is then when a man turns up with a music box playing Naatu Naatu and the entire embassy pops up to take to the streets. All of them dance enthusiastically on the streets of Chandni Chowk.

The video went viral immediately leaving social media users impressed. People took to the comment section and remarked, “Still first prize goes to Korean Embassy India. Hoping to see more embassies on the next baton.” Another comment read, “What’s great here is how Indians are so damn cool about others appropriating elements of their culture & cinema.” “Wow, got goosebumps on seeing nice dance moves and hearing naatu naatu song ,kudos to team”, one person wrote

The video has so far gained over 800,000 views, along with a lot of likes and comments.

