Plane movie review: Gerard Butler-Mike Colter keep you at the edge of your seat in this intense thriller
In Plane, Gerard Butler as pilot Brodie Torrance is on a mission to save his passengers from militants.
Director: Jean-François Richet
Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Tony Goldwyn
Language: English
When the trailer of Plane released on the internet, fans shared that it looks a signature Gerard Butler movie and I must say this is a tailor-made role for the action star.
Well, talking about Plane, the story of the movie can be explained in a single line but what makes it a worth-watch is a gripping screenplay, which keeps you at the edge of your seat right from the first frame.
The story introduces us to an airplane commercial pilot, Captain Brodie Torrance (played by Gerard Butler), who is in charge of a 14-passenger plane along with his co-pilot (played by Yoson An). In the passengers’ list there is also a convicted murderer Louis Gaspare (played by Mike Colter) who is handcuffed and taken by a cop. Brodie is piloting a flight from Singapore on New Year’s eve to Tokyo.
While Brodie suggests not to fly due to bad weather, the Trailblazer Airlines executive decides to send the plane in the direction of the storm as it will save fuel cost and give a shorter route.
Within a few minutes of take-off, the plane gets hit by lightning, which leads to an electrical malfunction. In the panic situation, both pilots manage to crash the plane on Jojo Island. But little as they that Island is a habitat of a group of anti-government militants. While Brodie goes into the wood to seek help for communication, militants kidnap all the passengers and keep them at a godown. Now, Brodie realises that his mission is now not only to reach to the desired destination but also to save all the passengers from the militants’ trap. Louis Gaspare garners Brodie trust and they together battle to keep all the passengers save. Now, will they succeed or some other twist is waiting for them? For that, you have to watch the Jean-François Richet directorial.
Plane ranks high in terms of gripping narration and star performances. While Gerard Butler once again justifies his title of an action star, Mike Colter perfectly fits the bill as Louis Gaspare. While the film lacks emotional depth, its crisp duration along with impeccable and raw action sequences make Plane a worth-watch.
Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)
Plane is releasing on 13 January in theatres near you
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The Fabelmans is Steven Spielberg’s best work since Schindler’s List
Flawless almost to the end, The Fabelmans falters towards the end when Sammy takes on and reforms the school bullies.
Varisu movie review: Exploitation of emotions, mainly that of women in an archaic set-up still gets its claps, whistles
The biggest complaint about Varisu is its length (2 hrs 50 minutes), and the very daily soap life feel of the film.
Thunivu movie review: Ajith Kumar’s swag needs less sermoning, more sexiness
Thala Ajith is sensational as always, especially with that deliciously wicked smile. But H. Vinoth has other plans, just like Thala in this unpredictable yet uneven film.