Director: Jean-François Richet

Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Tony Goldwyn

Language: English

When the trailer of Plane released on the internet, fans shared that it looks a signature Gerard Butler movie and I must say this is a tailor-made role for the action star.

Well, talking about Plane, the story of the movie can be explained in a single line but what makes it a worth-watch is a gripping screenplay, which keeps you at the edge of your seat right from the first frame.

The story introduces us to an airplane commercial pilot, Captain Brodie Torrance (played by Gerard Butler), who is in charge of a 14-passenger plane along with his co-pilot (played by Yoson An). In the passengers’ list there is also a convicted murderer Louis Gaspare (played by Mike Colter) who is handcuffed and taken by a cop. Brodie is piloting a flight from Singapore on New Year’s eve to Tokyo.

While Brodie suggests not to fly due to bad weather, the Trailblazer Airlines executive decides to send the plane in the direction of the storm as it will save fuel cost and give a shorter route.

Within a few minutes of take-off, the plane gets hit by lightning, which leads to an electrical malfunction. In the panic situation, both pilots manage to crash the plane on Jojo Island. But little as they that Island is a habitat of a group of anti-government militants. While Brodie goes into the wood to seek help for communication, militants kidnap all the passengers and keep them at a godown. Now, Brodie realises that his mission is now not only to reach to the desired destination but also to save all the passengers from the militants’ trap. Louis Gaspare garners Brodie trust and they together battle to keep all the passengers save. Now, will they succeed or some other twist is waiting for them? For that, you have to watch the Jean-François Richet directorial.

Plane ranks high in terms of gripping narration and star performances. While Gerard Butler once again justifies his title of an action star, Mike Colter perfectly fits the bill as Louis Gaspare. While the film lacks emotional depth, its crisp duration along with impeccable and raw action sequences make Plane a worth-watch.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Plane is releasing on 13 January in theatres near you

