Gautham Menon buries hatchet with Simbu; director-actor to reunite for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya sequel

Filmmaker Gautham Menon has buried the hatched with STR aka Simbu. The duo will be working together for the second part of their super hit romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya.

In a chat show, Gautham answered and questioned himself on various topics. Shedding light on what went wrong between him and STR, Gautham said, “Frankly speaking, there was no major issue. I was little disappointed when he didn’t turn up for the last song shoot of Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada and because of his absence, the film got delayed. What bothered STR is that he didn’t like my arrangement of shooting his portion along with Dhanush who was also present at the same city for the shoot of Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Though I didn’t understand his perspective, we had a heart-to-heart talk later and cleared all the misunderstandings. Last week, I was with STR and he agreed to be a part of VTV 2 (Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya 2)”.

But Gautham had said in another interview that Madhavan replaced STR in VTV 2. On clarifying Madhavan's exit, Gautham said, “After Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, I approached STR with a friendship based film with three other heroes but he wanted an action film with him as the single protagonist. From a star’s point of view, I understood why Simbu is not comfortable with the multi-starrer. Later, I had a conversation with Madhavan and he was excited to come on board for the film but things didn’t fall into place. Recently, when I met STR, we again talked about VTV 2 but this time, he was thrilled about the script," explained Gautham Menon on how STR got back his role again from Madhavan.

Lyca Productions, the producers of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 have agreed to produce Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya 2. STR, who has also finished the last schedule of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in Serbia, will return to India this week and sign the agreement for this new film.

STR has signed a film for Vijaya Productions of Veeram and Bairavaa-fame, the actor is also in talks with Kabali and Theri producer Kalaipuli S Thanu for a possible project. The actor has recently confirmed that he will resume the shoot of his directorial film which was put on hold after Mani Ratnam approached him for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Menon had said in various interactions that the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya sequel is the extension of Karthik’s character from the first part. “Karthik is a successful filmmaker now but he remains single and didn’t come across his soulmate. When Karthik decides to attend the wedding of his close friend, he reunites with his close buddies and together, they go on a road trip," said the director and for the film, he approached young actors from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to attract audiences across South India.

Menon has also started the last schedule of his spy thriller film Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram. The director had plans to launch the first look teaser of the film after a few months but some miscreant leaked the pirated version online so Gautham launched it on Tuesday on the internet. Gautham is planning to release Dhruva Natchathiram in the last quarter of 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 12:04 PM