Gauahar Khan's team refutes coronavirus protocol violation claims, says 'she's tested negative'

Gauahar Khan's team said the actor is 'a law-abiding citizen and is complying with all the norms of BMC,' contrary to the news reports

A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) accused Gauahar Khan of flouting coronavirus guidelines, her team has now reacted to the allegations by sharing an official statement. Refuting the claims, the team issued the actress' latest COVID-19 report revealing that she has been tested negative in multiple reports.

“For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law-abiding citizen and is complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end," the statement reads.

The team also requested the media to not "indulge in speculation" as the actor is emotionally at her lowest following the death of her father on 5 March.

"She's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands we want Gauahar's time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time," the statement read.

An FIR was been filed against the Bigg Boss 7 winner at Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, 188, 269 and 270; 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 51B of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act. Blurring the actress' name, BMC also tweeted a copy of the FIR along writing, "No Compromise On City's Safety!"

As per reports, Khan didn't cooperate with the civic body even after testing positive for the virus and went out for a film's shoot. Reacting to this, the team added in the statement that she is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires.

Khan, who is married to Zaid Darbad, recently appeared in Bigg Boss 14, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav. Her other acting credits include films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year, Ishaqzaade, Game, Badrinath Ki Dulhania.