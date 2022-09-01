Apart from Salman Khan, B-town celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Akansha Malhotra were also part of the celebrations.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan just like every year hosted a Ganapati Puja at her Mumbai home. Now, giving a glimpse of the special puja, Salman on Instagram shared a video of himself performing Ganapati aarti at his sister’s house. For the occasion, Salman chose an uber-cool look in a white shirt and blue denim jeans. Apart from the Ek Tha Tiger actor, paparazzo Viral Bhayani dropped a series of videos and pictures on his official Instagram account to reveal that the puja was graced by many B-town celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Akanksha Malhotra. All the celebrities were seen in traditional avatars.

While sharing the video, Salman wrote in the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” and ended with a joining hand emoticon. In the video, a person can be seen handing over the puja thali to Salman, after which he performed the aarti. The video also shows Salman asking the two kids standing next to him to join him for the aarti. After Salman, Arpita along with her husband and actor Aayush Sharma and son Ahil Sharma can be seen perform the aarti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Meanwhile, videos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arriving at Arpita Khan’s house for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are also making rounds on the internet. Decked in their traditional attires, the couple appeared to be twinning in the shades of yellow. Katrina looked alluring in her light yellow garara set and open hair. And Vicky looked dashing in his mustard kurta and white pajama. While posting the video, Bhayani wrote in the caption, “Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal at Arpita Aayush Ganpati”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Visuals of Salman Khan arriving at sister Arpita Khan’s house also made their way to social media.

