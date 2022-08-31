Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Top Bollywood songs to add to your playlist

This prominent Hindu festival is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country, but is celebrated with great fervour in the southern states and Maharashtra.

Celebrations for the most-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi begin today. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on 31 August this year. In the 10-day long festival, people bring idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes, install them and offer prayers. The idol is then immersed in the rivers after three, five, or 10 days, depending on the devotee. Localities also organise the festival and arrange for big pandals to place bigger idols of Lord Ganesha.

Bollywood has time and again created upbeat and intriguing songs for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and has often immersed itself in the vibrant colours of Lord Ganesha.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, here is a list of Bollywood songs that can get you in the groove:

1. Morya Re

Morya Re was featured in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2.0. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the lyrics of this Ganpati Visarjan song were penned by Javed Akhtar. Shah Rukh Khan‘s graceful movements capture the essence and spirit of the festival.

2. Sadda Dil Vi Tu

Sung by Hard Kaur, the song was featured in the 2013 dance film ABCD. With rapid and medium-paced beats, Sadda Dil Vi Tu offers a new take on the conventional Ganesh Chaturthi songs, as it combines Hindi and Punjabi vocals.

3. Shambhu Sutaya

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Vishal Dadlani, Shambhu Sutaya is yet another Ganesh Chaturthi song from the dance film ABCD, directed by Remo D’Souza. Shambhu Sutaya captures the true essence and the zeal with which the festival is celebrated.

4. Deva Shree Ganesha

Deva Shree Ganesha was featured in the 2012 film Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in the titular roles. Sung by Ajay Gogawale, the song was composed by Ajay-Atul. Hrithik Roshan’s captivating and upbeat performance makes it a perfect song to dance along.

5. Bappa

Featured in Riteish Deshmukh and Nargis Fakhri starrer Banjo, the song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani. Deshmukh’s enthusiastic performance is sure to make you want to groove all day long.



FirstPost wishes a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone!

