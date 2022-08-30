Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR earned over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.

One of the biggest festivals of the country, Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and the enthusiasm among the people is great as they will be celebrating this festival with great joy after last two years were low-key affairs due to the pandemic. Well, in the past we have seen the idols of Lord Ganesha getting inspired from filmy characters like Baahubali and serial Jai Malhar.

And this year, Ram Charan‘s look as Lord Rama from SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus RRR has inspired Ganapati idols. Several pics of these idols are going viral on social media.

Not only Ram Charan’s but idols are also inspired by Jr NTR‘s look from the movie, where he is fighting with a ferocious tiger.

Talking about the pan-India blockbuster, which grossed over Rs 1200 crore across the globe, it also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the Hindi version was presented by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Pvt Ltd. The music of the film was composed by MM Keeravani while the camera was cranked by KK Senthil Kumar. The editing department of the film was handled by A Sreekar Prasad and story was written Vijayendra Prasad.

