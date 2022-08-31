As the nation immerses itself into the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, we look at some Hindi film songs that thunderously captured the grandeur and grit of the festive spirit.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the one festival that allows people to immerse themselves entirely into its madness in large numbers, especially in the city of Mumbai. The Ganesh Idols are carried on heads and shoulders and immersed in the sea on the last day. This sight is truly to behold, with the sweat of the city adding to the madness of what needs to be experienced first hand. The same infectiousness has been injected in Hindi film songs since many years.

Maurya Re- Don (2006)

In the earlier Don, the original Don, the second Amitabh Bachchan was introduced on the streets of Mumbai, against the backdrop of the Taj Hotel, reaffirming and showcasing how there are two cities rolled into one. 28 years later, in the remake, the second Shah Rukh Khan was introduced in a basti, singing the infectious Bappa Mourya Re song, the energy further fueled by Shankar Mahadevan’s booming vocals.

Deva Shree Ganesha- Agneepath (2012)

Again, a remake of an Amitabh Bachchan classic. But this time, Hrithik Roshan never aped the original character. Two contrasting performances and personalities approached and attacked the same character owing to their respective strengths. In this song particularly, we see the impoverished yet stunning view of the chawl where the idol of Lord Ganesha is placed as Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, both looking gorgeous, pray with an Aarti. Red occupies the frame for the most part of the track, suggesting both culture and carnage. The song ends with Roshan stabbing Pankaj Tripathi’s character to death, repeating the line Bachchan owned in the OG at the police station. The remake knows how to be its own film, and give a nod to the inspiration too, right at the same time.

Mera Hi Jalwa- Wanted (2009)

If Salman Khan has been reborn in Bollywood, he has some reasons to thank Lord Ganesha. This peppy, foot-tapping number, that’s made all the more entertaining by Sajid’s voice, begins with a Tilak being applied on Salman’s head, the towering idol right before our eyes, and then the actor, the star, begins to dance the way he never did, and maybe never will.

Hum Hindustani- Sooryavanshi (2021)

Rohit Shetty began his career by assisting the ace action director Veeru Devgan, who made Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999, it wasn’t just a directorial, it was a dream. A dream by Veeru Devgan, we saw appearing on the screen as the film began to play. 21 years later, Shetty gave his own touch to a dream that still feels distant. The idea of keeping religion aside and coming together as a nation when you’re on the threshold of a tragedy. A scene shows a Muslim carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha along with the Hindus to safeguard it from an attack. The moment is cathartic for some, if not all.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu- Any Body Can Dance (2013)

So what does a team do when the rivals have stolen their act? Prabhu Deva, the boss, has a simple yet scintillating idea. Dance the way you do at Ganesh Chaturthi every year. The students obey, put up a stunning act, leave the rival teary-eyed too. Of course, the team had to win.

Shendur Laal Chadhayo- Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

For once, the family keeps aside their differences and conflicts to come together for the Ganesh Pooja. Deep down, everyone around and in the cinemas too know this moment of togetherness may not come again. A story that shows the unfortunate rise of a naive soul can never end with him going back to where he began. The conflicts have to end with his death. This is the only time when he and his family feels alive. Or at least, he tries to.

