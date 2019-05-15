Game Over: Taapsee Pannu is a delight to watch in teaser of a dark, gritty psychological thriller

Game Over, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, features Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, the movie will be released in three languages — Hindi (dubbed), Tamil and Telugu.

The makers released the teaser of the film on Wednesday. Clocking in at almost a minute and a half, the Game Over teaser is dark, gritty and nail-biting. In what seems to be a psychological thriller, the film depicts Taapsee's life in excerpts as the background score ticks away on the seconds hand. Taapsee's character is hounded by an unknown threat (possibly human). She is even brutally hurt and is on a wheelchair as a result of a previous attack.

Last week, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced that he has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios to present the Hindi version of the bilingual film. Taapsee and Anurag had earlier worked on the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Check out Taapsee's tweet on the teaser

“We all have 2 lives.... the second one starts when we know there is only ONE left”#GameOver

Get ready to get some adrenaline rushing on “JUNE 14th 2019” !!! https://t.co/HN78JCNiGt…@Ashwin_saravana @StudiosYNot @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 15, 2019

Apart from this film, Taapsee will be seen in multi-starrer Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar.

Watch the Game Over teaser here.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019

