Game Over: Anurag Kashyap to present Taapsee Pannu's Hindi version upcoming bilingual thriller

Anurag Kashyap will present the Hindi language version of Ashwin Saravanan upcoming directorial Game Over, starring Taapsee Pannu. Y Not Studios, which is bankrolling the Tamil-Telugu thriller alongside Reliance Entertainment, made the announcement via Twitter on 10 May.

The first look of the film was released in October 2018 and showed the actress in a wheelchair with both her feet in plaster. Ashwin had told Indo-Asian News Service that the story unfolds inside a house and will show Taapsee in a wheelchair for a major chunk of the film. This film marks her comeback to Tamil cinema. Ron Yohann has been roped in to compose the music for Game Over, which has been co-written by Kaavya Ramkumar.

Here is what the makers tweeted about Anurag Kashyap coming on board

Anurag also shared the announcement and wrote that he was pleased to be associated with a project from the makers of Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha.

Here is what he tweeted

Proud to be bringing this amazing thriller/slasher/noir from the makers of “Vikram Vedha” to our hindi audience #GameOver#YouHaveSeenNothingLikeThishttps://t.co/Pu4L5D6SQx Advertisement — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 10, 2019

Anurag is also attached to two more films featuring Taapsee. He is the producer of the biopic Saand Ki Aankh, on the octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh.

He will also reunite with the Manmarziyaan actress to direct her in a supernatural thriller. The film will go on floors at the end of this year and will release in summer 2020.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 13:50:32 IST

