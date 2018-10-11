Game Over poster: Taapsee Pannu is wheelchair-bound in Ashwin Saravanan's bilingual thriller

The first poster of Game Over, Taapsee Pannu's upcoming Tamil film, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The poster shows the actress bound to a wheelchair with both her feet in medical plaster. The backdrop, seemingly inspired by pop art, is bright yellow and orange, off-setting Taapsee's morose and hopeless face.

Taapsee took to Twitter and revealed the poster for Game Over:

When all risk takers flock together this is what comes out of it#GameOver

Next bilingual (Tamil/Telugu)

With this quirk king of a director @Ashwin_saravana co-written by #KaavyaRamkumar

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 10, 2018

The actress, who appeared in a slew of Bollywood hits such as Mulk, Soorma and Manmarziyaan in 2018, will return to Tamil films after three years with Game Over, a bilingual project in collaboration with Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment. The shooting for the film, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, will begin on Thursday.

Describing the thriller that unfolds inside a house, Ashwin said for about 70 percent of the film, Taapsee will be seen in a wheelchair. H said, "Ever since I saw Pink, I've wanted to work with Taapsee. I'm glad everything fell in place for this project and I'm excited to be working with her. She's someone who is not really screen-conscious and can really get under the skin of a character," Ashwin told the Indo-Asian News Service.

But Game Over will not be a woman-centric film. "I don't think making a film with a woman as the protagonist alone makes it woman-centric. Let's look at Anushka Sharma's NH10. It's primarily a thriller about honour killing featuring a woman as the strong protagonist. My film is also a thriller and it features Taapsee as the protagonist," he said. "It will be a quirky thriller set inside a house. It'll feature very few characters" .

This will be Ashwin's third film. He made his directorial debut with Nayanthara-starrer 2015 Tamil paranormal thriller Maya. His second film, Iravaakaalam, starring SJ Suryah in the lead, will release soon.

Ashwin is thankful to Sashikanth of Y Not Studios for commissioning this project. "As a production house, they've consistently pushed boundaries with respect to content with their projects. Be it 'Va Quarter Cutting' or 'Vikram Vedha', they're attempting different films and not just backing consumer-friendly films. It's a relief to find such a producer and I'm really proud to associate with him," he added.

Ron Yohann has been roped in to compose the music for Game Over, which has been co-written by Kaavya Ramkumar.

