Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie visit India; share posts on Instagram: See Photos

Emilia Clarke, who essayed the mighty Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, is currently in India and has been posting pictures of her travails on her Instagram account. Rose Leslie aka Ygritte is also accompanying her on the trip. However, Leslie's husband and Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington seems to have given the holiday a miss.

Clarke, who appears to be holidaying with Leslie in the Himalayas now, writes on Instagram that they were "robbed blind by monkeys" and they "hardly put up a fight." She details her experience of finding inner peace, yoga and spices, and maintains that however corny may her status sound, her words are true.

After being catapulted to enormous fame by Game of Thrones, Clarke has been routinely appearing in lead roles in films. The actress will be next seen alongside Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding for British-American romantic comedy film Last Christmas. The story follows a depressed young woman who works in a Christmas supplies store who keeps bumping into the same young man. She will also star in Philip Noyce's thriller Above Suspicion.

Leslie, on the other hand, has appeared in over 17 episodes of Game of Thrones. She was last seen in a Saturday Night Live episode along with Emilia.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 13:07:35 IST