Last Christmas trailer: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding fall in love in Emma Thompson's holiday rom-com

Universal Pictures shared the first trailer of Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding's upcoming romantic comedy, Last Christmas, on 15 August. The film is directed by Paul Feig, best known for helming movies such as Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters.

Last Christmas follows Kate (Clarke), who is an elf at a Christmas shop, owned by a cranky Michelle Yeoh. She runs into Tom (Golding) outside the shop, where she also gets bird poop in her eye. Kate had a near-death experience, leaving her as cynical as ever with sleepless nights and a drinking habit but Tom seems to be her exact opposite. Tom seems to see through her barriers and so begins a love story, where Kate finds her Christmas spirit once again. The film is set in the city of London and the trailer shows glimpses of the decked up city.

The screenplay is written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones' Baby) along with playwright Bryony Kimmings. Thompson stars in the film as Kate's mother.

Last Christmas features unreleased music from the late iconic musician George Michael, who passed away on 25 December, 2016 at the age of 53. According to The Guardian, Michael was also helping to develop the Last Christmas script at the time of his death.

"The great sadness is that he's not here to be a part of this. But he knew it was going to happen, and that gives me such joy. We feel like he's here with us," Feig had told Entertainment Weekly.

Here is the trailer of Last Christmas.

Last Christmas is produced by BAFTA winner David Lingstone via Calamity Films along with Thompson, Feig and Jessie Henderson.

The film will release on 8 November.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Aug 18, 2019 11:19:52 IST