Game of Thrones season eight to air in first half of 2019, HBO programming president confirms

HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys has revealed that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in the "first half" of 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys made the revelation during the the Television Critics Association press tour and also said the final season is "pretty great".

"I'm not going to talk about what to expect (from the final season) although it's pretty great. I don't think we've announced a date yet so sometime in '19 first half," Bloys said.

He also talked about five Game of Thrones spin-offs and said that network is currently only working on one of them.

"We are doing a pilot that Jane Goodman wrote. Out of five, we'd be lucky to get one that we're very excited about it. We're just starting the search for a director (and) casting director," he said.

The hit epic fantasy series first premiered in 2011 and its eighth season will marks its culmination. The show is based on the hit book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, by George R.R. Martin.

On the final season of the HBO fantasy drama, Sophie Turner who essays the role of Sansa Stark of Winterfell had said, "It's Game Of Thrones so it is going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 14:02 PM