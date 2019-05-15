Game of Thrones season 8: Fans point out The Simpsons predicted events of episode 5 in 2017

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

In the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, titled 'The Bell', Daenerys torches the majestic King's Landing to the ground, destroying the capital and murdering millions of innocent civilians. The response to the episode has been divisive, with many expressing shock/disappointment/anger at this explosive twist, and Dany's turn as the Mad Queen.

However, there were some eagle-eyed fans who noted that The Simpsons predicted the scorching chain of events over two years ago.

Twitterati have pointed out that an episode in the long-running animated sit-com, specifically season 29 premiere titled 'Serfsons', has eerie similarity with the latest much-debated episode of the HBO behemoth.

The Simpsons always find a way to predict these things. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/plyDQl5U48 — G.T.A ☁️ (@GideonToba) May 14, 2019

Towards the end of 'Serfsons'— the episode that parodied Game of Thrones— Homer, Marge, Lisa and Bart stand on a hill looking down at the city being burned down by a fire-spitting dragon. The episode also featured Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as one of the voice artists.

This is not the first time that The Simpsons has shown a penchant for predicting the future. The 25th season of the show in 2015 had an episode titled 'Trumptastic Voyage' that predicted Donald Trump's presidency.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 17:05:35 IST

