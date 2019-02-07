You are here:

The Simpsons renewed for season 31 and 32 by Fox; show to cross 700 episode milestone

Feb 07, 2019 16:53:55 IST

Popular animated series, The Simpsonshas been renewed for season 31 and 32 by Fox. By the end of the two seasons, the show will have aired 713 episodes, reports CNN.

The Simpsons focuses on a family of five — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie — and their animated antics in the fictional town of Springfield. It debuted in December 1989.

Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart Simpson. Image from Twitter

The show was in the news in 2018 after it raked up a controversy over stereotyping of Indians in America's popular culture. It featured a South Asian character called Apu, who has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's existence.

The documentary The Problem With Apu touched upon how The Simpsons damaged the South Asian caricature. The makers of the latter show have since addressed the controversy.

The show is currently on its 30th season and has won 33 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, a 2016 People’s Choice Award and a 2016 Environmental Media Award, according to Deadline. It was also the first animated show to have received a Peabody Award. It was also nominated for the 2012 Academy Awards for the animated short The Longest Daycare.

 

