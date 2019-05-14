Game of Thrones season 8: Emilia Clarke says Daenerys' shocking act in episode 5 'blew her wig off'

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

For our complete coverage of Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

The penultimate episode of HBO fantasy saga, Game of Thrones, saw Daenerys Targaryen single-handledly wreak havoc on King's Landing, burning the capital to its last brick. Her murderous rampage was a clear indicator that she had transformed into the "Mad Queen", a development that many ardent fans saw as a product of poor writing. They complained that Dany's villainous turn was nothing more than character assassination.

Now, actress Emilia Clarke has reacted on the game-changing episode 5, titled The Bell. Sharing a picture wearing a bald cap, the actress hilariously remarked that she was so shocked to film and watch the fifth episode that it 'blew her wig off.' She is also seen holding onto a gigantic bottle of champagne, presumably to process the latest events.

The preview to the final episode of Game of Thrones showed Dany looking down at the destructed King's Landing, in the aftermath of her impulsive, rage-fuelled decision. Many fans are speculating that Dany is the green-eyed one whose eyes will be shut by Arya Stark, thus fulfilling Melisandre's prophecy.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 14:14:03 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.