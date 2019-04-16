Game of Thrones season 8: Amul girl binge-watches HBO show, perched on the Iron Throne

Game of Thrones season 8 has finally arrived, and keeping in tandem with the frenzy, Amul has paid a fitting tribute to its record-shattering premiere with a creative graphic advertisement.

In the ad, the the Amul girl has transformed into the Mother of Dragons, seen perched on the Iron Throne (hint?) as the caption reads that "Daenery's served". Playing on its mammoth fandom, the poster renames the show as "Fame of Thrones".

Game of Thrones season 8 premiered on 14 April (15 April in India) and has already broken both HBO and its own record to garner most number of views on a series episode. Despite the anticipation, critics have opined that it is one of the weakest opening episodes in the fantasy saga.

However, the episode has spawned numerous memes, bringing to fore Bran Stark "waiting for an old friend" creepy stare, Jon Snow's "How To Train Your Dragon" moment and even Dany and Sansa's obvious discomfort around each other.

The trailer of the second episode has also been unveiled, which shows Kingslayer Jaime Lannister come face-to-face with his victims Daenerys and Bran.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 14:53:40 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.