Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Bran's gaze, Jon Snow riding the dragon makes for Twitter's best memes

The first episode of Game of Thrones has finally arrived, and with that has arrived a barrage of hilarious memes that have taken over the internet. From Jaime Lannister's petrified face on spotting his first victim (shown in the series) Bran Stark in Winterfell to the cold glances that Sansa and Daenerys share, Twitter is a meme-fest when it comes to GOT.

One may remember that Jaime had pushed Bran out of the window of a high tower when the curious Stark had found out about Jaime and Cercei's incestuous relationship in the pilot episode of the series.

Bran's heavy, almost scary staring-into-space glance has left audiences (and Jaime) terrified.

Ser Jaime and Bran scene has turned into a lot of memes. Here's my favorite one.

When you arrive home at 3am, and your parents are awake and waiting for you: #GameofThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/nZgSrBVwwR — SportCentre (@SportCentre8) April 15, 2019

If I walk outside right now and Bran is staring at me I’m calling the cops #GameOfThrones — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) April 15, 2019

YOU: [switches to private browsing] BRAN STARK: pic.twitter.com/YP1kitZDBd — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 15, 2019

Back in the day, When I came home at 4am and my dad is there, I'm like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Vi5OiakIff — First of Her Name (@ImpsDelights) April 15, 2019

Ok cool, but why is Bran Orin from parks and rec #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rNm7Z84s9H — big tuna (@ItsAllens) April 15, 2019

Bran waiting for Jamie to show up #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/df2ce97tct — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) April 15, 2019

This is Bran

Bran's seen everything in #GameofThrones

Doesn't tell anyone anything

Be like #BranStark pic.twitter.com/qzK35XeVaQ — Ashwin Nair (@ashwinskn) April 15, 2019

Some commented on the obvious tension between Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen

“Whatever they want.” Clearly #Daenerys doesn’t need dragons throw down a burn. Also: Love Jon Snow literally caught between them #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IQa5pdEAZC — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) April 15, 2019

Some even equated Jon Snow's learning to ride a dragon with Harry Potter's flight on Hippogriff and Hiccup learning to 'train his dragon' Toothless. How to Train Jon Snow's Dragon pic.twitter.com/9Zo5FeQk0G

— Matt Patches (@misterpatches) April 15, 2019

Me when Arya and Jon reunited vs. Me when Arya and The Hound reunited #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iyOeyYT5nr — Garner of House Montgomery (@garner_mont) April 15, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 13:17:00 IST

