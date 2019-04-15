You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Bran's gaze, Jon Snow riding the dragon makes for Twitter's best memes

FP Staff

Apr 15, 2019 13:17:00 IST

The first episode of Game of Thrones has finally arrived, and with that has arrived a barrage of hilarious memes that have taken over the internet. From Jaime Lannister's petrified face on spotting his first victim (shown in the series) Bran Stark in Winterfell to the cold glances that Sansa and Daenerys share, Twitter is a meme-fest when it comes to GOT.

One may remember that Jaime had pushed Bran out of the window of a high tower when the curious Stark had found out about Jaime and Cercei's incestuous relationship in the pilot episode of the series.

Bran's heavy, almost scary staring-into-space glance has left audiences (and Jaime) terrified.

Some commented on the obvious tension between Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen

Some even equated Jon Snow's learning to ride a dragon with Harry Potter's flight on Hippogriff and Hiccup learning to 'train his dragon' Toothless. How to Train Jon Snow's Dragon pic.twitter.com/9Zo5FeQk0G

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 13:17:00 IST

