Game of Thrones season 8: Actor who plays the Night King defends Battle of Winterfell's ending

This article contains massive spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3.

The Battle of Winterfell, depicted in the 'The Long Night', the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 had a surprise ending that viewers had not expected. The biggest, most menacing villain of the fantasy series, the Night King, was killed by Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) with her Valyrian steel dagger. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Williams had admitted that they never thought Arya would be the one to slay the leader of the White Walkers and were surprised at the twist.

Many Twitter users, mostly men, criticised this decision, calling her a "Mary Sue" character and completely disregarded her assassin training, which made her perfectly equipped to execute the Night King, writes IndieWire.

Vladimír Furdík, who portrays the villain the show has spoken the makers decision to select Arya as the killer.

"I think this was a good decision. Because nobody’s waiting so much for [Arya to surprise him], not many people knew it would happen. Maybe ten minutes before Arya jumps on the Night King, we don’t know where she is. We see Jon Snow and other actors, but we don’t know where she is. Maybe somebody can predict it, but I think it was a good decision. Who else can kill him and how? It was the best, I think," the actor told The Daily Beast.

'The Long Night' was the longest in series history at 1 hour, 22 minutes. It featured a battle between the living and the dead — teased and anticipated since season one — that had a sky-high casualty count even for the famously bloody fantasy series. It was reported as HBO's most watched event, according to Nielsen.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 18:24:27 IST

