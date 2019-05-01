Game of Thrones season 3: Kit Harington says he was 'surprised' with how the Battle of Winterfell ended

This article contains massive spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3.

The Battle of Winterfell in the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8, which featured a clash between the living and the dead, ended with a twist that no one had anticipated. In one of the show's most iconic moments, Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) triumphed over the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) told Entertainment Weekly that he had assumed Jon would be the one to be the one to kill the leaders of the White Walkers.

"I was surprised, I thought it was gonna be me! But I like it. It gives Arya’s training a purpose to have an end goal. It’s much better how she does it the way she does it. I think it will frustrate some in the audience that Jon’s hunting the Night King and you’re expecting this epic fight and it never happens — that’s kind of Thrones. But it’s the right thing for the characters. There’s also something about it not being the person you expect. The young lady sticks it to the man," said Harington.

The episode known as 'The Long Night' was the longest in series history at 1 hour, 22 minutes. It had a sky-high casualty count even for the famously bloody fantasy series. The episode is the week’s most-watched show cable or broadcast and the most-watched one-day event ever in HBO’s four decades of existence, topping the Game of Thrones season eight premiere, which had 17.4 million viewers two weeks earlier.

