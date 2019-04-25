Game of Thrones season 8: New stills from episode 3 tease impending battle with Army of the Dead

See our full Game of Thrones coverage here.

As viewers wait with bated breath for one of the most anticipated moments in Game of Thrones, the HBO epic fantasy show has released a few stills from the upcoming war of the living and the dead. The stills, along with the third episode promo unveiled on 22 April, signal fans to gear up for one of the biggest showdowns ever in the history of television.

The first still shows Jon and Daenerys standing over the Winterfell ramparts, overlooking a deadly wildfire.

The second captures Tyrion Lannister and Lord Varys inside what seems to be the crypts of Winterfell, possibly discussing their impending death.

The third photo shows the Stark sisters steal a moment together before the beginning of the Long Night and the fourth, sees Ser Brienne of Tarth and Jaime command their ranks as they gear up for battle.

At 82 minutes, the third episode will be the longest ever in Game of Thrones history.

Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who had helmed The Battle of the Bastards and Hardhome, has directed the episode.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 will stream on 29 April on Hotstar in India.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 09:38:40 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.