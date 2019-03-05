You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8: Ahead of April premiere, new stills of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark unveiled

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 15:41:51 IST

As fantasy-show lovers across the world gear up for the ultimate season of HBO's mammoth hit drama Game of Thrones, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled 16 posters of the primary (read: surviving) characters from the series, for its upcoming issue.

Featuring the key players in the deadly game including Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Tyrion, Cersei and Jaime Lannister, Stark siblings Sansa, Arya and Bran, the posters have 'game over' written on them in bold. The other posters see pairs of pivotal characters — Grey Worm and Missandei, The Mountain and The Hound, Lord Varys and Ser Jorah Mormont, Theon and Euron  Greyjoy, among others.

The new posters come days after HBO released new stills of the main characters perched on the iron throne. The makers have consistently tried to maintain the mystery around the show by not revealing any details about it. However, a recent report has indicated the surprise return of Kristofer Hivju and Richard Dormer, who played the roles of Tormund and Beric Dondarrion in the penultimate season.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on 14 April, 2019.

