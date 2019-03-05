Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: End is nigh as Arya confronts danger, Jon-Dany ride dragons, and Cersei rejoices

Game of Thrones began beyond the Wall, and at Winterfell. The story then sprawled out over two continents — Essos and Westeros — and several characters, most notably those belonging to the Houses Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister. As Lord Eddard aka Ned Stark accepted King Robert Baratheon's offer to be his Hand and rode south to King's Landing, several of the kingdoms came into focus at various times, and them zoomed away: Dorne to the south; the Iron Islands to thenorthwest; to the east — Highgarden and Dragonstone; on Essos, as Daenerys Targaryen made her way through them, Pentos, Vaes Dothrak, Qarth, Astapor, Yunkai, Mereen.

In its last and eighth season, most of the characters have returned to Winterfell once more, from where the combined forces of the Targaryens, Starks and the male Lannisters will head to the Wall to hold off the Night King.

Only one major character from among the original series is not in the North — Cersei Lannister, who is holding on to the Iron Throne back in the capital.

Meanwhile, the Greyjoys may be somewhere off at sea — Theon looking for Yara, Euron looking for sellswords from Essos to bolster up Cersei's army.

Not since the very first episode of the very first episode of Game of Thrones have nearly all its principal characters gathered at Winterfell: The Stark siblings, Sansa, Arya and Bran; their half brother Jon Snow (who we now know is their cousin, and actually Aegon Targaryen); his aunt/paramour/queen Danerys Targaryen; Tyrion and Jamie Lannister; and their sundry advisors and supporters, including Ser Davos, Samwell Tarly, Brienne of Tarth, The Hound et al.

The Game of Thrones season 8 teaser depicted the Starks gathered in the family crypt — each shouldering their own burdens, each facing their different ghosts. Down here in the crypt is all they have lost as a family: mothers and aunts (Lyanna and Catelyn — although the latter's fate is in doubt since she was revived as Lady Stoneheart in the books), a father (Ned), brothers (Robb, Rickon).

It's going to be an emotional homecoming for Jon, who hasn't seen Arya and Bran since he set off for the Night's Watch all those many years ago. In the time since, Arya has grown from the little sister he gifted "Needle" the sword, into one of the 'Faceless Men', the elite assassins of Bravos. And Bran, who was abed after being pushed off the Winterfell ramparts, is now the all-seeing, all-knowing Three-Eyed Raven.

If the teaser gave us a tantalising peek into what will be, the Game of Thrones season 8 trailer, released today by HBO, offers a few more details.

'Few' being the keyword here: not enough to give the season's major outcomes away, but enough to leave us with many pertinent questions.

This is what the trailer depicts —

The trailer seems mostly to comprise fleeting vignettes from episodes 1 to 3 of this eighth season.

It begins with Arya facing down some terror in the halls of Winterfell. She says she's seen the many faces of death, but seems unprepared for the horror that has visited her home now. Which can only mean that it's truly unspeakable and frightening — the Night King and his army perhaps?

Meanwhile, Jon and Dany are shown returning home (for the former) to Winterfell — as Bran announces that he is finally where he belongs. This also hints at Jon being informed of his true identity by Bran and Samwell Tarly. He and Dany are shown walking close together towards the two surviving dragons — Drogon and Rhaegal — which might also mean that Jon aka Aegon Targaryen is finally ready to ride a dragon of his own.

Elsewhere Tyrion looks tortured, Jamie seems more certain than ever of the side he has chosen to fight for ("the living") and we see glimpses of a grim Hound and Lord Varys. We also see scenes of the big battle to come — the living against the dead — and Missandei and Grey Worm's wrenching parting among it all.

And lastly, we see Cersei — alone in King's Landing — but looking remarkably pleased with herself. It seems as though events in Westeros are playing out just as she wanted. But for how long?

All we can say is, expect the unexpected.

Watch the Game of Thrones season 8 trailer here:

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 22:04:27 IST