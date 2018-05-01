Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington, Rose Leslie send out wedding invitations with Jon Snow stamps

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have sent out their wedding invitations with their unmistakable 'stamp' on them.

In the invitation to their wedding in Scotland, the couple used a stamp featuring Harington in his Game of Thrones persona of Jon Snow, according to The Daily Mail. The stamps were released by a UK Royal Mail as part of a special series. The wedding will take place in the very near future and the guests have been asked to keep the details of the ceremonies a secret so as to avoid an avalanche of fans on that day.

Harington had revealed in October 2017 that the production for the show will stop for the marriage, reported Metro. Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, he had said, "I rang (the producer) up and said I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually. The cast has to be there so the production has got to shut down."

The couple had announced their engagement in September 2017, but rumours of them dating have been doing the rounds ever since they met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2012 where Leslie played Harington's love interest, Ygritte, according to Time. "I fell in love in Iceland," Harington had revealed in 2016, referring to the show's filming location.

