Watch: Emilia Clarke gives a 'guided tour' of Game of Thrones' season 8 set; teases spoilers

When HBO's Game of Thrones season 8 premieres in 2019, it will probably make for the biggest spectacle in the history of world television. The show enjoys a mammoth fan following and every detail (as trivial it may be) makes headlines. Especially, with season 7's piracy debacle, the makers of the show are taking stringent measures to keep every minute information about the upcoming season 8 under wraps.

But, little do they know that actress Emilia Clarke — who plays 'Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons' — has a plan.

In a video by Omaze, Clarke, dressed as Khaleesi, takes viewers on a tour of the set of Game of Thrones season 8 in Belfast. To her dismay, the set isn't open to external cameras. But, of course, the 'Breaker of Chains' cannot be stopped. She tries her best — from trying to enter the set from the front gate to finally reaching the set which is basically a room covered in green (it's where all the jaw-dropping VFX of the show comes into play).

Finally, after being scolded, mocked and literally thrown out of the sets, Clarke takes us to her trailer (inside which are pictures of Khal Drogo hanging from the ceiling). She shows the tight-bound script of the show's upcoming season (of course, the script is blurred and her lines are beeped).

Eventually, the King of the North, Jon Snow (actor Kit Harington) makes an appearance, just to inform Clarke that she better stop her mischief.

Watch the video here:



Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 11:53 AM