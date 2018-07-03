Game of Thrones actor Robert Aramayo to star in upcoming romantic drama Eternal Beauty

Robert Aramayo, best known for his role as the young Ned Stark in popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, is set to star in Craig Robert's upcoming romantic drama Eternal Beauty, according to a report by variety.com.

The film follows the story of Jane, essayed by Sally Hawkins, who suffers a breakdown after being jilted at the altar. The worlds of her imagination and reality begin to converge chaotically thereafter. The film is Robert's second project following his award-winning directorial debut, Just Jim.

Eternal Beauty is currently being filmed in Wales. Aramayo will be part of an ensemble that includes David Thewlis, Billie Piper, Alice Lowe and Penelope Wilton.

In 2017, Aramayo appeared in Tom Ford's critically acclaimed crime drama Nocturnal Animals starring Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The actor who appeared in four episodes of the HBO series has also finished filming Henry Dunham's Incident at Sparrow Creek Lumber and Love Comes Later with Cynthia Nixon.

He is also seen in Melanie Laurent's Galveston, the film adaptation of Pizzolatto’s novel of the same name. The thriller premiered at South by Southwest festival and stars Elle Fanning, Lili Reinhard, and Ben Foster.

His upcoming film Eternal Beauty will be produced by Adrain Bate. Mary Burke, Adam Partridge, Pip Broughton, Meroë Candy, and Paul Higgins are the executive producers.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 13:33 PM