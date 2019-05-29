Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat after end of HBO series

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on what his representative says are “personal issues.”

A representative for Harington said Tuesday the British actor was utilizing a post-Game of Thrones break in his schedule to spend time at the facility. No additional details were released.

Harington played Jon Snow in HBO’s widely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, which ended after eight seasons this month.

The 32-year-old actor is married to his Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news, first published in a New York Post report, stating that the actor was admitted to the centre to combat stress and alcohol use. The end of the GoT series had apparently hit Kit Hard, added the report. Leslie and other family members are being very supportive.

At the special facility, Kit has already started work on psychological coaching, mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to deal with the negativity, states the report. The treatment reportedly costs $120,000 a month.

The recently released Game of Thrones documentary, titled The Last Watch, showed Kit reacting in dismay on learning that it would be Jon Snow (the character he plays) who ultimately killed his beloved Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

The actor had earlier also confessed having broken down after shooting his final scene of the HBO fantasy series. “The final day of shooting, I felt fine . . . I felt fine . . . I felt fine. . . Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called, “Wrap!” And I just f—ing broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again," Kit told Esquire in April.

