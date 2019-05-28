Game of Thrones docu The Last Watch aptly captures Kit Harington's reaction post season 8 script reading

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8.

For our full coverage of Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

Millions hooked on to HBO when it aired Game of Thrones' final farewell in the form of a documentary titled The Last Watch on 26 May. The detailed film showed the meticulous behind-the-scenes preparations that the mammoth show required. From set designs to location managements and costumes, The Last Watch truly chronicled the making of GoT — something which could only be a result of the cast and crew's labours of love.

A highlight in The Last Watch, was definitely the moment the entire cast sat in for their first table read of season 8. The cameras captured precious moments as the cast were seen cheering, hooting, laughing and crying.

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, reacted on learning that it would ultimately be him who kills his beloved Dany (Daenerys Targaryen). Shocked at the script's arc, Kit was seeing gasping and physically moving away from the table. Dany, played by Emilia Clarke, nodded sympathetically from the other end.

Once the table reading ended, Kit was seen sitting aghast, hands buried deep into his hair, as he shed tears. Emilia was also emotional as she hugged and greeted her colleagues.

See Kit's real-time reaction on finding out he kills Dany:

Kit Harrington’s reaction to finding out that Jon kills Daenerys is everything #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/LuAEBaWj4t — Shar (@99thprecincts) May 27, 2019

Watching Kit Harrington learn that Jon Snow is going to kill Dany is actually more emotional than watching Jon kill Dany pic.twitter.com/eWGoFDljP8 — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) May 27, 2019

game of thrones season 8 moodboard pic.twitter.com/5vTpg0lxCt — patricia (@heartfiIiaz) May 27, 2019

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 10:14:59 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.