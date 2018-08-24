Gali Guleiyan editor Chris Witt says Manoj Bajpayee's psychological thriller is a big screen experience

Oscar-nominated editor Chris Witt, known for his work in Kavi, The Unraveling and Catching Fireflies has edited the upcoming Manoj Bajpayee-starrer psychological horror film Gali Guleiyan and believes that the film is geared specifically towards the big screen.

The makers released the trailer of the film, alternatively titled In the Shadows, on 16 August 2018 carefully juxtaposed slow, winding shots of Old's Delhi's meandering lanes with the rapid, jagged shots of Manoj Bajpayee's dishevelled state.

Chris,who was responsible for the editing of the discomfort-inducing trailer, spoke about his contribution to the film at its trailer launch “I'm proud to say this is my best work in over 20 years of editing! I'm super excited for the world to see Gali Guleiyan! Carefully crafting the performances of our ensemble cast, Gali Guleiyan gave me an opportunity to weave an intricate and unforgettable story that pushed me as an editor.”

Gali Guleiyan, written, directed and produced by debutant Dipesh Jain, is a combination of story as well as special effects. Chris said that the rhythms and pacing were so designed to give the audience an emotional ride, adding that the film is specifically geared towards watching at the theatre.

The film, produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures, will release in India and Worldwide on 7 September.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 14:21 PM