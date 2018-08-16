Gali Guleiyan poster: First look presents a confused, disheveled Manoj Bajpayee; film to release on 7 September

The very first poster of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Gali Guleiyan, or In the Shadows, is out. The actor tweeted it on Thursday.

Presenting first poster of my highly acclaimed film @GaliGuleiyan releasing Sept 7th. This gem of a film is far bigger in content and excellence in all departments. PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD- it matters Trailer out tomorrow#GaliGuleiyan #InTheShadows #InCinemas #GetLostInTheMaze pic.twitter.com/Ep2hv1EgOd — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 16, 2018

In the poster, Manoj Bajpayee appears to be disheveled with a highly confused look on his face. The actor, who has delivered some of the most critically acclaimed performances in recent times, talking about his role in Gali Guleiyan, and said, "To get into the darkest corner of your own self is the most difficult job. This is perhaps the most difficult role that I have done. On the 28th day of shoot, I asked my director to wrap up the shooting since I felt that I would have a mental breakdown any time."

Gali Guleiyan is scheduled to release on 7 September and while Manoj Bajpayee plays the main protagonist, he is supported by an ensemble cast of Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami, along with debutant child actor Om Singh. It has been produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures.

The film's trailer will be release on Friday.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 13:56 PM