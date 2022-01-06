Gal Gadot reacted to the Imagine cover controversy: 'All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bullseye'

Actor Gal Gadot recently opened up about the controversy surrounding her star-studded rendition of John Lennon’s song Imagine. She also accepted that her cover video, which was released at the beginning of the pandemic, was not the best idea.

For the uninitiated, during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, a star-studded cover video including Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Sia, and Norah Jones was released with an intention of solidarity amid the panic. But soon after it went viral, the video received severe criticism on social media from fans for being tone deaf and cringe-worthy.

Now after a span of two years, the Red Notice star opened up about the video stating that she found the controversy funny. She also revealed that the star-studded rendition was made with pure intentions and not to hurt anyone’s feelings. Gal Gadot further admitted that the video was made in poor taste.

In her recent interview to InStyle magazine, Gadot said “The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came [to the US] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed." The Justice League star added, "But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bullseye."

Back in October 2020, Gadot had addressed the controversy asserting that she was unapologetic about the video.

On the career front, Gadot will soon be seen in her upcoming movie titled Death on the Nile which is directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie is slated to release on 11 February 2022.