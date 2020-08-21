Death on the Nile, Let Him Go, Bill Murray's On the Rocks: Trailers This Week
Death on the Nile, adapted from Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, sees Ali Fazal in a pivotal role alongside Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot.
A number of highly anticipated movies and shows are coming our way in the upcoming months. On one hand, Agatha Christie’s novel Death on the Nile will see a screen adaptation; and on the other, Academy Award nominee Diane Lane and Academy Award winner Kevin Costner come together for the rendition of a riveting tale in Let Him Go.
Here are the trailers that dropped this week.
Kenneth Branagh returns as the renowned detective Hercule Poirot with the entire team behind 2017’s hit movie Murder on the Orient Express. The murder and subsequent eerie occurrences unfold on a river streamer in Egypt that boasts of high-class guests. The list of suspects include roles played by Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Saunders, and Sophie Okonedo.
The movie will hit the theatres this October.
Let Him Go
The story is based on a novel by Larry Watson where an aged couple Margaret and George Blackledge (Diane Lane and Kevin Costner) from Montana leave their ranch to rescue their grandson after their son has passed away. But the off putting and violent family that is in charge of the young boy hardly wish to let him go. Now it is up to Margaret and George to rescue their grandson.
The movie is set to release in the theatres this November.
Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, this bitter sweet comedy stars Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans in key roles. The Apple Original Film stars Rashida Jones as a young mother and wife, who becomes suspicious of her husband (Marlon Wayans). In order to clear her doubts, she joins forces with her father, the charismatic Bill Murray, to tail her husband.
On the Rocks is going to release on Apple TV+ in October.
