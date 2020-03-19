Coronavirus pandemic: Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman sing John Lennon’s Imagine during self-quarantine

To spread awareness on social distancing and lighten the mood during the coronavirus pandemic, Gal Gadot has united several of her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry for a video in which they sing John Lennon’s iconic song 'Imagine.'

The video begins with the Wonder Woman star talking about her "day 6 in self-quarantine," and how the situation had led to her "feeling a bit philosophical" about the global nature of the pandemic.

She adds she was inspired by a viral video from Italy, currently on lockdown owing to the virus, where a man plays 'Imagine' on his trumpet to all the other people quarantined in their homes.

A host of celebrities including Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Kristen Wiig, and Amy Adams then sing the following verses. The video ends with Gadot singing the closing lines of the song.

Sia, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Dornan, Zoe Kravitz, Eddie Benjamin, Ashley Benson, Lynda Carter, Jimmy Fallon, and Will Ferrel are among others also seen in the video.

Meanwhile, while many have been practicing social distancing to combat the spread of the contagious coronavirus, musicians including John Legend and Chris Martin recently took to social media to perform their songs for anyone tuning into their live streams.

Martin was live with his fans for around 30 minutes, performing some of his hits, including 'A Sky Full of Stars' and 'Trouble', and telling interesting stories about the tracks.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the new coronavirus was an "enemy against humanity," as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000 worldwide.

