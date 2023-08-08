Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt are collaborating for Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone‘ and in a recent interview, Gadot spoke about her experience of working with Bhatt. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I don’t think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she’s super ready. If she ever needs anything, she’s my buddy, she’s my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I’m always here for her.”

She added, “We share so much in common. From the very first time we met, I felt we connected. Not just because both of us are from different countries and English is not our native language and the culture we come from is very different, but she brings a lot of warmth with her. Also a lot of, if I can say, cut the bullsh*t attitude. She’s always blunt. For me, as an Isareli, it’s delightful. You get what you see.”

Alia’s awkward pose

The incident gained resonance after the magazine posted a clip on Instagram. In the video, Alia Bhatt sits alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Netflix’s Heart of Stone co-stars. The conversation revolved around how the trio balance work and family life as actors.

The actors have been in a groove following several interviews for their upcoming film’s promotion.

One Instagram user wrote: “Why is Alia’s facial expression so awkward?” “Alia is trying hard to fit in but failing,” wrote another.

A third user wrote: “Alia you are not on your couch babe.” “Is Alia about to sleep?” wondered a fourth user.

Another thing that caught users’ attention was how Gal Gadot led the turn for answering the question while Jamir Dornan roped in, adding snippets to the conversation. While Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, watched as her co-stars talked.

However, things are entirely different closer to home, as Alia Bhatt’s father, filmmaker Mahesh said he is pleased with the performance, thanks to his daughter Alia. He said in an interview with ETimes: “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being dwarfed by Hollywood, the young of today don’t feel lesser when it comes to international talent.”